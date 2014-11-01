FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Karstadt owner Benko wooing Kaufhof - Focus magazine
November 1, 2014

Karstadt owner Benko wooing Kaufhof - Focus magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The owner of the Karstadt department stores has renewed efforts to merge with Kaufhof and recently met a top manager who works for the German rival, German magazine Focus said without citing sources.

Austrian investor René Benko is said to have met Metro strategy chief and manager Christian Baier, Focus magazine said in an advance excerpt of its Monday edition.

Metro owns the Kaufhof department store chain.

Talks about a merger between Karstadt and Kaufhof were likely to have been a topic, Focus said.

Metro declined to comment. Benko was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Anneli Palmen, writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Stephen Powell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
