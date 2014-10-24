Karstadt aims for profit margin of 2.5-3 pct in 2017 - CEO in Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Struggling German department store chain Karstadt is aiming for an operating profit margin of between 2.5 and 3 percent in 2017, its new chief executive was quoted saying by a German paper.

“It will take three years,” Stephan Fanderl said in an interview with Handelsblatt published on Friday. “But it will only happen if we act swiftly and decisively.”

Loss-making Karstadt, whose stores are a familiar sight in German cities, was taken over for the second time in four years in August for a token 1 euro. Its previous CEO quit in July after just five months in the job.

A failed strategy by another former CEO to make its products more international has also resulted in it losing customers to the benefit of rival Kaufhof, owned by Metro.

Karstadt management late on Thursday presented their first plans for the restructuring, including plans to close six stores, affecting around 350 employees, for which Fanderl said there was no hope of a turnaround.

“A further eight to 10 stores are in a similar situation,” he told Handelsblatt.

Karstadt currently has 83 stores, around a quarter of which are loss-making.

Trade union Verdi said in response that closing stores and letting employees go was the wrong decision. It said a further 2,000 jobs were on the line.

Karstadt’s new managers have previously said that the company employs between 15 and 20 percent more staff than its rivals, equating to some 3,400 of its around 17,000 employees.

“It’s a bitter day for employees. Once again, they’re being punished for the management errors of the last few years,” Verdi board member Stefanie Nutzenberger said in a statement. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by David Holmes)