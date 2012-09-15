Afghanistan votes in new spy chief

KABUL, Sept 15 (Reuters) - The Afghan parliament on Saturday voted in Asadullah Khalid as the country’s new head of the intelligence agency, known as the NDS, stepping closer to settling a row with President Hamid Karzai over ministerial appointments.

The nomination of the influential former Kandahar governor has alarmed human rights groups who say the NDS has a long and well-documented history of torturing its detainees. Khalid has been linked to abuse at a prison in Kandahar.

Khalid is an ethnic Pashtun with strong connections in Afghanistan’s south, from where the Taliban draw most support. (Reporting by Mirwais Harooni; writing by Jessica Donati, editing by Amie Ferris-Rotman)