Oct 30 (Reuters) - KAS Bank :

* Reported on Wednesday increased Q3 profit of 23.9 million euros and operating profit over 50 pct higher at 10 million euros

* Q3 revenue is 98 million euros, up 12 pct

* Says assets under administration increased in Q3 by 7 pct to 385 billion euros

Source text: bit.ly/1rCPJ79

Further company coverage: