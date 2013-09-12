FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Exxon to export first Kashagan oil cargo via CPC in Oct
September 12, 2013

Exxon to export first Kashagan oil cargo via CPC in Oct

LONDON, Sept 12 (Reuters) - U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil will export the first ever crude cargo from the giant Kashagan field in Kazakhstan at the end of October, traders said and a loading plan showed on Thursday.

The loading plan for the Caspian Pipeline Consortium, shipping oil from Kazakhstan to Russia’s Black Sea, showed Exxon exporting the cargo on Oct 30-31 with 93,500 tonnes of oil.

Kashagan, the world’s most expensive oil field, began pumping on Wednesday, a decade behind the initial schedule and after an estimated $50 billion in spending.

Apart from Exxon, the consortium includes Royal Dutch Shell , Total and ENI as well as Kazakh, Chinese and Japanese firms.

