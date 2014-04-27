FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kashagan output may not start till 2016 - FT
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 27, 2014 / 10:32 PM / 3 years ago

Kashagan output may not start till 2016 - FT

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 27 (Reuters) - Output at Kazakhstan’s huge Kashagan oilfield may not start until 2016, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing Kazakhstan’s minister for economy and budget planning.

Erbolat Dossayev told the FT he hoped production could be restarted late next year. “But if not, we will wait until 2016,” the FT cited him as saying in an interview.

Production at the offshore deposit, the world’s biggest oil find in 35 years, started in September but was halted in early October after the detection of gas leaks in the $50 billion project’s pipeline network.

Earlier this month French major Total said no oil production was to be expected from Kashagan this year and it was not likely to yield much next year either.

In March, Kazakh officials slapped a $737 million ecological damage fine on the consortium running the field, which includes Eni, Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Total, and Kazakh state-run KazMunaiGas. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.