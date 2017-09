BANGKOK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kasikornbank Pcl said on Tuesday it received approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission to acquire Starbright Finance Co for $22 million as part of its expansion in China.

Kasikornbank will hold 100 percent share of Starbright in Shanghai, it said in a statement. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)