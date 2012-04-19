BRIEF-Thai Kasikornbank aims for 2012 loan growth of 8-9 pct

BANGKOK, April 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kasikornbank Pcl :

* Confident that it will achieve its 2012 loan growth target of 8-9 percent on assumption that the country’s economy should grow 5 percent this year, Chief Executive Officer Banthoon Lamsam told reporters

* Expects loan growth to continue in the second quarter

* Thailand’s fourth-largest lender reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in first quarter earnings. (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong)