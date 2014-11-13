FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Kasikornbank to open bank in Laos this month
November 13, 2014 / 3:36 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Kasikornbank to open bank in Laos this month

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank PCL, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender, said on Thursday it has established a bank in neighbouring Laos which it expects to open this month, as part of an expansion into Southeast Asia.

The bank has set up a 90 percent-owned subsidiary with registered capital of 1.2 billion baht ($37 million), it said in a statement. Its asset management unit owns the remainder.

Kasikornbank is among a number of Thai banks looking to expand in the fast-growing economies of Southeast Asia, where many Thai companies have invested to diversify revenue sources and offset slower growth at home.

Kasikornbank also aims to open a branch in Cambodia after setting up two representative offices in Vietnam in recent months and forming a partnership in Indonesia to provide loans for large corporate clients, Kasikornbank President Teeranun Srihong told Reuters in a telephone interview.

Kasikornbank, which has three branches and three representative offices in China, has speeded up regional expansion in preparation for Southeast Asian countries forming a single market by December 2015, Teeranun said.

$1 = 32.7500 Thai Baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and; Manunphattr Dhanananphorn

