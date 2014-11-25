FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Kasikornbank aims for 2015 loan growth of 8-9 pct
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
November 25, 2014 / 3:01 AM / 3 years ago

Thailand's Kasikornbank aims for 2015 loan growth of 8-9 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank PCL, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, aims for a loan growth of 8-9 percent in 2015, in line with the country’s economic growth forecast, a bank executive said.

Loan growth is an important gauge of a banks’ performance and usually runs at a rate 1.5 times higher than gross domestic product (GDP).

The projection was based on the assumption that GDP will grow by 3.5-4.5 percent next year, boosted by government spending and rising exports, Kasikornbank President Preedee Daochai told reporters late on Monday.

The bank’s loans grew 4.32 percent in the first nine months of this year, with gross non-performing loans (NPLs) at 2.16 percent of total lending, the bank said in a statement released late on Monday.

Gross NPLs are expected to be 2.2-2.3 percent of total lending next year, when it aims for net interest margins at 3.5-3.7 percent compared with 3.7 percent in the first nine months of 2014, it said.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.