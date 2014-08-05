FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 5, 2014 / 8:37 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank sees 2014 home loan growth of 6 pct to 8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fourth-largest lender, Kasikornbank, said on Tuesday a recovery in demand in the second half of this year would help boost its housing loans to grow 6 percent to 8 percent for the whole of 2014.

Growth will be in line with overall home loans, which are expected to rise by 560 billion to 570 billion baht ($17.44 billion to 17.75 billion) this year, Alongkot Boonmasuk, the bank’s first vice president, told reporters. ($1=32.1100 Thai baht) (Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

