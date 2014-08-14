FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Kasikornbank sees 2015 loan growth of 9 pct on improved economy
August 14, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank sees 2015 loan growth of 9 pct on improved economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fourth-largest lender Kasikornbank said on Thursday it expected loans to rise 6-7 percent this year and forecast a stronger growth of 9 percent for 2015 when the country’s improved economy will stimulate demand for lending.

The bank, which earlier set 2014 loan growth target of up to 8 percent, has seen signs of recovery in loan demand since July, President Predee Daochai told reporters.

The 2015 forecast is based on the assumption that the economy will grow 5.5 percent next year, he added.

The bank’s loans rose 2.29 percent in the first half.

Reporting by Manunphatr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
