April 21, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank to cut 2015 loan growth target on weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 21 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, will cut its loan growth target for this year to 9 percent from 8 percent projected earlier due to a weaker-than expected economic outlook, its president said on Tuesday.

The bank has cut its economic growth forecast for 2015 to 2.8 percent from 4 percent as overall sentiment has been hit by weak domestic consumption and high household debt, Kasikornbank President Teeranun Srihong told Reuters.

“After Q1 numbers, we will revise down loan growth and credit cost may rise. By the end of this month, we should get the exact number,” Teeranun said.

On Monday, Kasikornbank reported a 3.87 percent rise in first quarter net profit.

Reporting by Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Writing by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
