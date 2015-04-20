FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thailand's Kasikornbank posts rise in first-quarter net profit
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 10:47 AM / 2 years ago

Thailand's Kasikornbank posts rise in first-quarter net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 20 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank PCL, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Monday its first-quarter net profit rose 3.87 percent from a year earlier, mainly due to an increase in non-interest income and lending growth.

The bank posted net profit of 12.4 billion baht ($383 million) for the January-March quarter, higher than the average 12.2 billion baht forecast in a Reuters poll of nine analysts. That compared with 11.94 billion baht a year earlier.

Lending grew 1.29 percent from the previous quarter. Non-performing loans (NPLs) rose slightly to 2.26 percent of total lending, versus 2.24 percent at the end of 2014, the bank said in a statement.

($1 = 32.35 Baht)

Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong and Manunphattr Dhanananphorn; Editing by Pravin Char

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
