Thai Kasikornbank Q2 net profit down 2 pct, hit by weak economy
July 17, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank Q2 net profit down 2 pct, hit by weak economy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its quarterly net profit fell 2 percent due to rising loan loss provisions after weaker than expected economic growth.

Net profit was 11.5 billion baht ($337 million) for the April-June period, higher than the 10.8 billion baht average forecast in a Reuters poll of 14 analysts.

Non-performing loans rose to 2.39 percent of total lending in the second quarter from 2.26 percent in the previous quarter.

Loan loss provisions jumped 50.7 percent from the previous quarter and almost doubled from a year earlier to 6.04 billion baht, the bank said in a statement. ($1 = 34.1300 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)

