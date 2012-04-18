FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Thai Kasikornbank Q1 net profit up 47 pct, tops forecast
#Credit Markets
April 18, 2012 / 10:21 AM / 5 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank Q1 net profit up 47 pct, tops forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 18 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender, reported a better-than-expected 47 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Wednesday, due mainly to continued loan growth, lower provisions and reduction in corporate tax.

Kasikornbank made a January-March net profit of 8.99 billion baht ($292 million), or 3.76 baht per share, up from 6.11 billion a year earlier. Twelve analysts polled by Reuters had forecast average earnings of 7.5 billion baht for the quarter.

Kasikornbank, which recently formed an alliance with Australia’s top bank Macquarie Group, has said its loan growth target was 9-11 percent for 2012. ($1 = 30.79 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Martin Petty)

