#Credit Markets
October 17, 2014 / 10:27 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank Q3 net profit up 17 pct, beats forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank PCL, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Friday its third quarter net profit rose 17 percent from a year earlier, boosted by higher net interest income and continued loan growth.

The bank posted July-September net profit of 12.5 billion baht ($386.28 million), higher than the 11.68 billion baht average forecast by 10 analyts polled by Reuters.

The bank’s non-performing loans stood at 2.16 percent of total lending, versus 2.11 percent at the end of 2013, it said in a statement. Loans grew 4.32 percent in the first nine months of 2014. ($1=32.3600 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
