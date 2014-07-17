Thai Kasikornbank Q2 net profit up 7 pct, meets forecast

BANGKOK, July 17 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender, reported a 7 percent rise in second-quarter net profit on Thursday thanks to continued growth in corporate loans and an increase in net interest income.

The bank posted a net profit of 11.73 billion baht ($364.97 million) in the April-June quarter, up from 10.98 billion baht a year earlier, but down from 11.9 billion baht in the previous quarter.

This compared with average 11.5 billion baht forecast by 12 analysts polled by Reuters.

Loans grew 2.3 percent in the first half, the bank said.