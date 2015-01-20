Thai Kasikornbank Q4 net profit up 5 pct on year

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier, but down 20.4 percent from the previous quarter.

The bank posted a net profit of 9.97 billion baht ($304.9 million) for the October-December quarter, missing the average analyst forecast of 10.5 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2014, net profit increased 11.7 percent to 46.2 billion baht, due to rising net interest income, it said in a statement. ($1 = 32.7000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)