FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Kasikornbank Q4 net profit up 5 pct on year
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 20, 2015 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Thai Kasikornbank Q4 net profit up 5 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Kasikornbank Pcl, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, said on Tuesday its fourth-quarter net profit rose 5 percent from a year earlier, but down 20.4 percent from the previous quarter.

The bank posted a net profit of 9.97 billion baht ($304.9 million) for the October-December quarter, missing the average analyst forecast of 10.5 billion baht, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For 2014, net profit increased 11.7 percent to 46.2 billion baht, due to rising net interest income, it said in a statement. ($1 = 32.7000 Thai Baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.