FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thailand's Kasikornbank to spend $142 mln a year on digital banking
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

Thailand's Kasikornbank to spend $142 mln a year on digital banking

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, April 25 (Reuters) - Thailand’s Kasikornbank Pcl will spend 5 billion baht ($142.33 million) annually to develop information technology to maintain its market leading position in digital banking, it said on Monday.

The rapid growth in online banking transactions has prompted financial institutions to come up with innovative technology to offer cheap and effective services to more customers.

Kasikornbank, Thailand’s fourth-largest lender by assets, is the leader in digital banking with a market share of 38 percent.

The bank has set up a unit to work with financial technology firms and startups to explore technological advances.

The number of digital banking transactions via mobile phones and the Internet surged to 1.135 billion in 2015 from 168 million in 2011 and is expected to reach 7.9 billion over the next five years, the bank said.

The value of the bank’s digital banking transactions is projected to grow 10 fold to 30 trillion baht by 2020 from 4 trillion baht in 2015 and 900 billion baht in 2011, the bank said.

The number of financial transactions at the bank’s branches is expected to drop to about 153 million in 2020 from 188 million in 2015, it said.

$1 = 35.1300 baht Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong, editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.