FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Thai Kasikornbank, WeChat tie up for payment services to Chinese tourists
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 6, 2016 / 10:46 AM / a year ago

Thai Kasikornbank, WeChat tie up for payment services to Chinese tourists

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Thailand's Kasikornbank Pcl said on Thursday it has formed an alliance with Tencent Holdings' popular mobile messaging app WeChat to provide electronic payment services to Chinese visitors in the Southeast Asian country.

The Chinese are the largest group of visitors to Thailand, which has seen a steady increase in Chinese tourists in recent years. WeChat has about 800 million users globally.

Kasikornbank's electronic payments services via WeChat Pay can be accessed at more than 200,000 points in the country, Noppawan Jermhansa, executive vice president at Thailand's fourth-largest lender by assets, said in a statement. The service is expected to be started this month, the bank said.

Last week, Thai e-commerce firm Asset Bright Pcl formed an alliance with WeChat to offer e-payment services and targeted the 8 million Chinese tourists visiting Thailand annually with estimated spending of about 420 billion baht ($12.05 billion) a year.

Kasikornbank's research arm expects about 9 million Chinese tourists this year, up 13.4 percent from last year, and forecasts that Thailand will remain the top destination for Chinese visitors over the next three years. ($1 = 34.8500 baht) (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.