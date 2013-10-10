FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhstan's Kaspi Bank plans Eurobond next week -sources
#Financials
October 10, 2013 / 11:36 AM / 4 years ago

Kazakhstan's Kaspi Bank plans Eurobond next week -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ALMATY, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kaspi Bank, among Kazakhstan’s top 10 lenders, plans to launch a dollar-denominated Eurobond and will start a roadshow on Oct. 14, financial market sources told Reuters on Thursday.

The roadshow for the issue, whose volume was not disclosed, will take place in the United States, Britain, Switzerland and Kazakhstan.

J.P. Morgan and VTB Capital have been mandated to act as joint bookrunners, while Kazakh investment firm RESMI will be a local lead manager.

Kaspi Bank’s net profit grew to around 13 billion tenge ($84.2 million) in the first half of this year from 6.4 billion tenge in the same period of 2012.

$1 = 154.40 tenge (Reporting by Mariya Gordeyeva in Almaty and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
