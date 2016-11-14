FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hedge fund Caerus urges Kate Spade to sell itself
#Funds News
November 14, 2016 / 11:46 AM / 9 months ago

Hedge fund Caerus urges Kate Spade to sell itself

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 14 (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Caerus Investors urged Kate Spade & Co to sell itself, saying on Monday it was concerned about the handbag and accessories maker's underperformance.

The fund, managed by Ward Davis and Brian Agnew, said Kate Spade's profit margins had been underperforming those of its peers, leading to the decline of the company's stock over the last few years.

"We think Kate Spade would make a great acquisition candidate for a strategic company in the lifestyle accessories category," Davis and Agnew said in a letter sent to Kate Spade's board.

The size of Caerus Investors' stake in Kate Spade was unclear.

Kate Spade reported lower-than-expected quarterly comparable store sales earlier this month and said it expected pricing pressure to dampen its holiday quarter.

The New York company's shares have dropped nearly 21 percent in the last 12 months. (Reporting by Jessica Kuruthukulangara in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
