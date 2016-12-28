FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
Kate Spade exploring sale - CNBC, citing Dow Jones
December 28, 2016 / 5:55 PM / 8 months ago

Kate Spade exploring sale - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hand bag and accessories maker and retailer Kate Spade & Co is exploring a sale and is working with a bank to sound out possible acquirers, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Shares of Kate Spade, which had a market value of $1.86 billion as of Tuesday's close, were up 19 percent at $17.27 on Wednesday before being halted for a second time.

Company officials could not be reached immediately for comment. (cnb.cx/2irm98L) (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

