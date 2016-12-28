Kate Spade exploring sale - CNBC, citing Dow Jones

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Hand bag and accessories maker and retailer Kate Spade & Co is exploring a sale and is working with a bank to sound out possible acquirers, CNBC reported, citing Dow Jones.

Shares of Kate Spade, which had a market value of $1.86 billion as of Tuesday's close, were up 19 percent at $17.27 on Wednesday before being halted for a second time.

Company officials could not be reached immediately for comment. (cnb.cx/2irm98L) (Reporting by Aravind K in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)