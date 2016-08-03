FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kate Spade's quarterly sales rise nearly 14 pct
#Market News
August 3, 2016 / 11:10 AM / a year ago

Kate Spade's quarterly sales rise nearly 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co's quarterly revenue rose 13.7 percent, beating analysts' estimates, as luxury handbags and accessories under its kate spade new york brand attracted shoppers.

The company, which has been focusing on its top-range brands and strengthening its online business, said on Wednesday net sales rose to $319.7 million in the second quarter ended July 2 from $281.1 million, a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected $318.5 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income jumped to $26.8 million, or 21 cents per share, from $8.5 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

