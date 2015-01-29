FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Handbag maker Kate Spade estimates 40 pct jump in full-year sales
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 29, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

Handbag maker Kate Spade estimates 40 pct jump in full-year sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co estimated that its full-year sales jumped 40 percent as demand rose for its high-margin kate spade new york-branded handbags and accessories.

The company estimated sales of $1.13 billion-$1.14 billion for the year ended Jan. 3.

Kate Spade’s shares rose about 10 percent to $32.70 in premarket trading.

Kate Spade also said it would shut 16 company-owned and three partnered Kate Spade Saturday stores in the first half of 2015.

Kate Spade Saturday branded apparel, handbags and jewelry are priced lower than items sold under the kate spade new york brand. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.