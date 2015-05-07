FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 7, 2015 / 11:31 AM / 2 years ago

Handbag maker Kate Spade's quarterly sales rise 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Kate Spade & Co’s quarterly sales jumped 14 percent as its quirky styles and vibrant colors attracted shoppers looking for trendy and unique handbags.

The company, however, reported a net loss of $55.2 million, or 43 cents per share, for the first quarter ended April 4 as it took a $26 million charge to terminate contracts with a former joint venture partner in China.

Kate Spade had reported a net income of $46.2 million, or 37 cents per share, in the year-earlier quarter.

Revenue rose to $255.3 million from $223.6 million. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.