November 2, 2016 / 11:11 AM / 10 months ago

Kate Spade quarterly sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co posted a better-than-expected 14.1 percent rise in quarterly sales as its Kate Spade New York brand attracted more shoppers.

The company said on Wednesday its net sales rose to $316.5 million in the third quarter ended Oct. 1, from $277.3 million a year earlier.

Analysts on average had expected revenue of $310.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Kate Spade's net income jumped to $29.6 million, or 23 cents per share, from $2.3 million, or 2 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
