FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 months ago
Kate Spade says it is exploring strategic alternatives
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
February 16, 2017 / 1:18 PM / 6 months ago

Kate Spade says it is exploring strategic alternatives

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co said it is exploring strategic alternatives and reported fourth-quarter results.

Kate Spade said it is "conducting a process to explore and evaluate strategic alternatives to further enhance shareholder value."

The company's comparable store sales, including its e-commerce operations, increased 9.3 percent in the fourth quarter.

Excluding its e-commerce operations, Kate Spade's comparable store sales fell 1.5 percent.

Net revenue rose 9.8 percent to $470 million in the quarter ended Dec. 31. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.