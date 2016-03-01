FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Handbag maker Kate Spade's sales rise 7.6 pct
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2016 / 12:15 PM / 2 years ago

Handbag maker Kate Spade's sales rise 7.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Handbag and accessories maker Kate Spade & Co reported a 7.6 percent rise in quarterly sales, driven by demand for its kate spade new york line of products in North America.

Net income fell to $61.5 million, or 48 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Jan. 2 from $126.5 million, or 99 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s profit in the year-earlier was boosted by a benefit of $88 million due to a tax gain.

Net sales rose to $429 million from 398.6 million.

Sales at stores open for at least 14 months, including online sales, rose 14 percent. Analysts on average had expected a rise of 11.4 percent, according to Consensus Metrix. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik and Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.