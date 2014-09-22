FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Kathmandu year profit falls as expected, eyes UK, Europe
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 22, 2014 / 9:41 PM / 3 years ago

NZ's Kathmandu year profit falls as expected, eyes UK, Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Australian clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd’s full-year profit fell 4.5 percent as sales were hit by fluctuating weather and it was hurt by high exchange rates, the company said on Tuesday.

Kathmandu reported a net profit of NZ$42.2 million ($34.25 million) for the year to July 31, compared with NZ$44.2 million a year earlier. The result was at the top end of guidance given in August.

It declared an unchanged final dividend of 9 cents a share.

It said it expected an improved result in the coming year, and would increase investment to boost British and European sales.

Kathmandu, whose chief executive is leaving in November, has more than 145 stores in Australia, New Zealand, and Britain selling outdoor equipment such as tents, backpacks and outdoor clothing.

1 US dollar = 1.2321 New Zealand dollar Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.