NZ's Kathmandu quarterly sales up strongly on year ago

WELLINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - New Zealand and Australian clothing and outdoor goods retailer Kathmandu Ltd’s first quarter sales were up 19.5 percent on a year ago despite difficult trading conditions, the company said on Friday.

It said sales for the 15 weeks to Nov. 11 were NZ$66.9 million ($54.2 million) with same store sales 14 percent higher.

“Our sales performance in the first 15 weeks of the financial year has overall been ahead of our expectations, particularly in Australia,” chief executive Peter Halkett said in a statement.

“Growth in first half-year profit remains highly dependent on the Christmas and January trading period.”

Shares in the company, which was founded by mountaineer Jan Cameron in New Zealand in 1987, last traded steady at NZ$1.73.

The company owns 120 stores in Australia, New Zealand and Britain selling outdoor equipment such as tents, backpacks and outdoor clothing.

Halkett confirmed plans to roll out a further 15 new shops this year. ($1=NZ$1.23) (Gyles Beckford)