NZ's Kathmandu sees lower full-yr earnings

WELLINGTON, June 24 (Reuters) - New Zealand outdoor equipment company Kathmandu Holdings Ltd on Tuesday expected a 10 percent to 15 percent slide in full-year earnings due to significantly lower sales in Australia and New Zealand as a result of warmer weather its main markets.

The company, which manufacturers down jackets and camping equipment, said it expected earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) for the 11 months to June to fall 10 percent to 15 percent below the same period last year.

An unseasonably warm winter had dented sales at the start of its winter promotion season, and the company said that a continuation of the weather situation through July would likely keep earnings for the year ending July 10 to 15 percent below last year’s EBIT of NZ$63.4 million ($54.91 million).