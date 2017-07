A former associate deputy U.S. attorney general has joined the Washington office of Katten Muchin Rosenman as a partner in its environmental and workplace safety litigation practice, the law firm announced on Wednesday.

Natalia Sorgente, who joined the Justice Department in 2010 and served as chief of staff for its environmental and natural resources division, left the government in January.

