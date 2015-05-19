FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2015 / 6:00 PM / 2 years ago

Karstadt owner makes $3.2 bln bid for Germany's Kaufhof - paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, May 19 (Reuters) - The owner of German department store chain Karstadt is making a 2.9 billion euro ($3.2 billion) takeover offer for rival Kaufhof, owned by retail group Metro , a German paper reported.

Speculation has swirled about a merger of Germany’s two major department store chains and Austrian Rene Benko, who owns Karstadt via his Signa Holding vehicle, has previously held talks with Metro on a deal.

Signa Retail has had access to Kaufhof’s books and a written offer had been made, Handelsblatt reported in an excerpt of an article to be published in its Wednesday edition, citing people familiar with the matter.

Signa and Metro both declined to comment on the Handelsblatt report.

Metro has long said it would be prepared to sell Kaufhof for a fair price in order to focus on its cash and carry and consumer electronic units.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters in April that Canadian retailer Hudson’s Bay was interested in acquiring Kaufhof.

$1 = 0.8978 euros Reporting by Victoria Bryan; editing by Susan Thomas

