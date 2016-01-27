FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kaufman & Broad says main shareholder to cut stake below 50 pct
January 27, 2016 / 8:11 PM / 2 years ago

Kaufman & Broad says main shareholder to cut stake below 50 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - French real estate developer Kaufman & Broad said on Wednesday that its main shareholder, PAI Partners, planned to cut its stake in the company to less than 50 percent.

The French private equity fund holds an 88.6 percent stake in Kaufman & Broad, with an investment dating back to a 2007 leveraged buyout, according to data from Thomson Reuters.

Kaufman & Broad said it planned to buy some of the shares sold via an existing share buyback plan and that staff and management aimed to buy up to 5 percent of the company’s capital, up from 1.1 percent currently.

The shares could be sold through an offering to the market, the company said.

With cash of 169.4 million euros ($184.4 million) on its books at the end of November, the company said it planned an exceptional dividend, including an interim dividend of 1.85 euros per share once the share sale was finished.

The company also said that net profit rose five percent last year to 39.8 million euros on revenues of 1.063 billion euros, down 1.9 percent. ($1 = 0.9188 euros) (Reporting by Mathieu Protard; Writing by Leigh Thomas; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
