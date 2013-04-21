FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kawasaki Heavy, Mitsui Engineering to begin merger talks-Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2013 / 9:21 PM / in 4 years

Kawasaki Heavy, Mitsui Engineering to begin merger talks-Nikkei

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 22 (Reuters) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd and Mitsui Engineering and Shipbuilding Co are set to begin talks on a merger that would create Japan’s second-biggest heavy machinery company by sales, the Nikkei business daily reported on Monday.

The two companies will start discussing the merger format and other details with the aim of completing the deal as early as the next financial year. They have hired financial advisers and their main banks have agreed to help in the deal, Nikkei said, without citing sources.

The merged entity would have almost 2 trillion yen ($20 billion) in annual sales, making it second in Japan to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd, the newspaper said. ($1 = 99.2400 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.