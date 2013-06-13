FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kawasaki Heavy ends Mitsui merger talks, demotes president
June 13, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

Kawasaki Heavy ends Mitsui merger talks, demotes president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 13 (Reuters) - Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd said on Thursday it had ended merger talks with shipbuilding rival Mitsui Engineering & Shipbuilding Co Ltd and demoted its president, Satoshi Hasegawa, who supported the discussions.

In a rare public dismissal in a country where boardroom tussles are often kept private, Kawasaki Heavy said in a news release that Hasegawa would return to being a director at the heavy machinery maker and be replaced by Vice President Shigeru Murayama. (Reporting by Tim Kelly and Kentaro Sugiyama; editing by Jason Neely)

