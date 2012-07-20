FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kayak Software Corp shares rise 16 percent in trading debut
July 20, 2012 / 3:26 PM / in 5 years

Kayak Software Corp shares rise 16 percent in trading debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Shares of Kayak Software Corp rose 16 percent in their market debut on Friday, in the first consumer-facing Internet IPO since Facebook Inc.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company opened NASDAQ trading at $30.10 after 3.5 million shares priced at $26.00. Kayak raised $91 million in its offering.

Shares continued rising and were up 29.4 percent at $33.65 in morning trade.

The online travel company, which filed to go public in November 2010, was originally slated to launch its offering following Facebook IPO in May. But those plans were pushed back after Facebook’s shares fell and lost around a third of their value.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
