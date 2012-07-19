UPDATE 1-Kayak Software prices IPO above expected price range

July 19 (Reuters) - Online travel service company Kayak Software Corp priced its initial public offering of 3.5 million Class A shares at $26 per share, above its expected price range.

The company was planning to sell 3.5 million shares between $22 and $25 each.

The Norwalk, Connecticut-based company faces mounting competition in the online travel sector from companies like Expedia Inc and Travelocity.

Kayak is backed by private equity players like General Catalyst Partners, Sequoia Capital, Accel Funds and Oak Investment Partners.

Shares of the company are expected to start trading on Friday on the Nasdaq under the symbol “KYAK.”

Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Piper Jaffray, Stifel Nicolaus Weisel and Pacific Crest Securities are co-managers for the offering.