Kaydon profit beats expectations

May 9 (Reuters) - Kaydon Corp, which makes specialty ball bearings for wind turbines, posted a better-than-expected quarterly profit as it shipped more wind energy and heavy equipment products.

First-quarter net income was $12.1 million, or 38 cents a share, compared with $11.9 million, or 36 cents a share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 44 cents a share.

Sales rose about 8 percent to $116.5 million.

Analysts on an average were expecting earnings of 42 cents per share and revenue of $118.83 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.