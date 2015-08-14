FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Copper miner Kaz Minerals reports fire at north Kazakhstan project
August 14, 2015 / 8:35 AM / 2 years ago

Copper miner Kaz Minerals reports fire at north Kazakhstan project

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Kazakh copper producer Kaz Minerals Plc said on Friday a fire occurred overnight at its Bozshakol project in northern Kazakhstan and has since been extinguished.

The London-listed company said the incident occurred in the grinding area of the concentrator building, and that it was yet assess the extent of damage.

No injuries were reported at the under-construction project.

The miner started pre-production mining at the project in June and commissioning was expected in the fourth quarter of the year. The concentrator is expected to have a capacity 25 million tonnes of ore per year.

Shares in the miner were down marginally at 153.7 pence at 0820 GMT on the London Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

