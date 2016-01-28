Kaz Minerals says 2015 copper cathode output falls 3 pct

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc said full-year copper cathode production fell 3 percent, hurt by maintenance work at one of its smelters.

The company said it produced 81,100 tonnes of copper cathode in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared to 83,500 tonnes a year earlier.

Kaz, which operates four mines in Kazakhstan and one in Kyrgyzstan, was expecting to produce 80,000-85,000 tonnes of copper cathode in 2015. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)