Kaz Minerals says 2015 copper cathode output falls 3 pct
January 28, 2016 / 7:21 AM / 2 years ago

Kaz Minerals says 2015 copper cathode output falls 3 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc said full-year copper cathode production fell 3 percent, hurt by maintenance work at one of its smelters.

The company said it produced 81,100 tonnes of copper cathode in the 12 months to Dec. 31, compared to 83,500 tonnes a year earlier.

Kaz, which operates four mines in Kazakhstan and one in Kyrgyzstan, was expecting to produce 80,000-85,000 tonnes of copper cathode in 2015. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

