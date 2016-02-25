Miner Kaz Minerals sees 2016 output up at least 60 pct

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc said it expected its 2016 copper output to increase by at least 60 percent as its Bozshakol and Aktogay projects come online.

The company said it expected to produce 130,000 to 155,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in 2016, up from 81,100 tonnes in 2015.

Kaz added that its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items fell to $202 million from $355 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)