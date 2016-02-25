FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Kaz Minerals sees 2016 output up at least 60 pct
Sections
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. gasoline prices slip as oil industry recovers from Harvey
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
U.S.
Los Angeles 'turns corner' on largest wildfire in city history
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
February 25, 2016 / 7:26 AM / 2 years ago

Miner Kaz Minerals sees 2016 output up at least 60 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Copper mining company Kaz Minerals Plc said it expected its 2016 copper output to increase by at least 60 percent as its Bozshakol and Aktogay projects come online.

The company said it expected to produce 130,000 to 155,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent in 2016, up from 81,100 tonnes in 2015.

Kaz added that its full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) excluding special items fell to $202 million from $355 million a year earlier. (Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.