4 months ago
KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 4 months ago

KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 27 (Reuters) - Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.

Southam, currently chief financial officer, will succeed Oleg Novachuk on Jan. 1, 2018. Novachuk, chief executive for the last 11 years, will become chairman.

KAZ Minerals operates several copper mines in Kazakhstan and a copper-gold mine in neighbouring Kyrgyzstan.

Simon Heale, the company's non-executive chairman, will step down at the end of the year to be replaced by Novachuk. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton)

