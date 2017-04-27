FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-KAZ minerals Q1 copper output up 16 pct; says on track for FY targets
April 27, 2017 / 7:00 AM / 4 months ago

CORRECTED-KAZ minerals Q1 copper output up 16 pct; says on track for FY targets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 to clarify that the rise was quarter-on-quarter, not year-on-year)

April 27 (Reuters) - Copper miner KAZ Minerals reported a 16 percent rise in its first-quarter copper production, compared with the preceding quarter, as it ramped up new mines.

The company, focused on large-scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan, reported production of 52,000 tonnes of copper in the first quarter ended March 31.

KAZ said it was on track to meet 2017 production guidance for all metals. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)

