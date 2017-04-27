UPDATE 1-Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles

(Adds details)

April 27 (Reuters) - Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.

The company's stock rose as much as 4.9 percent to 502.50 pence on the London Stock Exchange, making it the top FTSE midcap gainer.

The company, focused on large-scale, low-cost open pit mining in Kazakhstan, said its copper output stood at 52,000 tonnes in the first quarter ended March 31. Gold production also rose 140.1 percent to 42,500 ounces.

The company said it was on track to meet 2017 production guidance for all metals. (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)