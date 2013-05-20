Kazakh state firm KazAgro raises $1 bln in Eurobond issue

ALMATY, May 20 (Reuters) - Kazakh state holding KazAgro has raised $1 billion in a debut Eurobond issue as part of its $2 billion borrowing programme, the company said on Monday.

The 10-year dollar-denominated paper was priced on May 17 to pay an annual 4.625 percent, the lowest yield so far among Kazakh issuers of bonds with such maturity, it said.

The issue was oversubscribed, with bids from more than 200 investors totalling $3.3 billion when books closed last Friday, KazAgro said.

The issue, listed on the stock exchanges of Ireland and Kazakhstan, was lead managed by HSBC Bank Plc and J.P. Morgan Chase.

KazAgro, which aims to invest the proceeds from the issue in boosting the efficiency of Kazakhstan’s agribusiness, said 35 percent of investors that bought its Eurobonds were from Britain and another 33 percent from the United States.

It said 15 percent of the investors were from continental Europe, 13 percent from Kazakhstan and 4 percent from elsewhere. (Reporting by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)