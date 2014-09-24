REFILE-Copper miner Kazakhmys says Aktogay project to cost $2.3 bln

(Clarifies that it is copper from sulphide output in 5th paragraph and bullet point)

* Appoints Non Ferrous China as contractor

* Aktogay on time to start sulphide production in 2017

LONDON/BANGALORE, Sept 24 (Reuters) - London-listed copper producer Kazakhmys Plc said on Wednesday that Aktogay, its second-largest new project, in eastern Kazakhstan, will cost about $2.3 billion, roughly in line with what it had previously indicated.

The copper miner awarded the contract for the construction of a sulphide concentrator, the project’s most costly item, to Non Ferrous China, which is also a main contractor at its largest project, Bozshakol.

In February, Kazakhmys said it would change contractors for Aktogay and that this would likely raise the project’s cost by $300 million to $2.25 billion.

A change in contractor gave it greater confidence that production would start on time, it said then.

Copper output from sulphide from Aktogay is expected to begin in 2017.

Kazakhmys, grappling with falling copper grades and rising costs, is spinning off some loss-making and more labour-intensive assets to a private company owned by two of its shareholders.

Once the demerger is completed the London-listed miner will become a smaller but lower-cost producer, with output of about 80,000-85,000 tonnes compared with 294,000 tonnes of copper cathode equivalent produced last year.

It then expects output to rise to about 350,000 tonnes once Bozshakol and Aktogay reach full production.

Kazakhmys shares were up 3.6 percent by 0750 GMT, outperforming a flat UK mining sector. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli and Karen Rebelo; editing by Jason Neely)