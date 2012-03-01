FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kazakhmys posts flat 2011 profit as costs bite
March 1, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 6 years

Kazakhmys posts flat 2011 profit as costs bite

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh miner Kazakhmys posted a virtually flat core profit for 2011, excluding the impact of its share in rival ENRC, as an 18 percent rise in costs offset revenue boosted by strong metal prices in the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDA) came in at $1.96 billion against $1.93 billion a year ago, excluding the contribution from Kazakhmys’ stake in rival FTSE 100-miner ENRC, which will be published later this month.

That compares with an estimate of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.

