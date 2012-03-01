Kazakhmys posts flat 2011 profit as costs bite

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - Kazakh miner Kazakhmys posted a virtually flat core profit for 2011, excluding the impact of its share in rival ENRC, as an 18 percent rise in costs offset revenue boosted by strong metal prices in the first half.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBIDA) came in at $1.96 billion against $1.93 billion a year ago, excluding the contribution from Kazakhmys’ stake in rival FTSE 100-miner ENRC, which will be published later this month.

That compares with an estimate of $1.93 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S/.